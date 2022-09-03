Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $111.20 and last traded at $110.57. Approximately 3,163 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 629,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.74.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.89 and a 200-day moving average of $91.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 372.0% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 45,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 35,639 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,356,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,150,000.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

