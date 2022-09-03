Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) and Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) Head-To-Head Comparison

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) and Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Rent the Runway and Yunji, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rent the Runway 0 1 10 0 2.91 Yunji 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rent the Runway presently has a consensus price target of $11.36, indicating a potential upside of 193.63%. Given Rent the Runway’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Rent the Runway is more favorable than Yunji.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

78.9% of Rent the Runway shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of Yunji shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.7% of Rent the Runway shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.3% of Yunji shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Rent the Runway and Yunji’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rent the Runway N/A N/A N/A Yunji 3.78% 6.96% 4.52%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rent the Runway and Yunji’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rent the Runway $203.30 million 1.22 -$211.80 million N/A N/A Yunji $338.22 million 0.47 $20.71 million $0.03 24.73

Yunji has higher revenue and earnings than Rent the Runway.

Summary

Yunji beats Rent the Runway on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rent the Runway

(Get Rating)

Rent the Runway, Inc. rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories. It also engages in the software development and support activities. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

About Yunji

(Get Rating)

Yunji Inc. operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances. Yunji Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

