Critical Analysis: Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) versus Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB)

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) and Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Enhabit and Amedisys, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enhabit 1 2 1 0 2.00 Amedisys 2 4 10 0 2.50

Enhabit presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.81%. Amedisys has a consensus target price of $158.53, indicating a potential upside of 36.28%. Given Amedisys’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Amedisys is more favorable than Enhabit.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

28.7% of Enhabit shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.4% of Amedisys shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Amedisys shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Enhabit and Amedisys’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enhabit $1.11 billion 0.69 $111.10 million N/A N/A Amedisys $2.21 billion 1.70 $209.07 million $4.29 27.12

Amedisys has higher revenue and earnings than Enhabit.

Profitability

This table compares Enhabit and Amedisys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enhabit N/A N/A N/A Amedisys 6.33% 17.81% 9.21%

Summary

Amedisys beats Enhabit on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enhabit

(Get Rating)

Enhabit, Inc. provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services. The company also offers hospice services, including pain and symptom management, palliative and dietary counseling, social worker visits, spiritual counseling, and bereavement counseling services to meet the individual physical, emotional, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families. As of March 31, 2022, it operated in 252 home health agencies and 99 hospice agencies across 34 states. The company was formerly known as Encompass Health Home Health Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Enhabit, Inc. in March 2022. Enhabit, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. As of July 1, 2022, Enhabit, Inc. operates as a standalone company.

About Amedisys

(Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients. The Hospice segment offers services that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are dealing with a terminal illness, including cancer, heart disease, pulmonary disease, or Alzheimer's. The Personal Care segment provides assistance for patients with the activities of daily living. The High Acuity Care offers essential elements of inpatient hospital, skilled nursing facility care and palliative care to patients in their homes. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 331 home health care centers, 175 hospice care centers, and 14 personal-care, and 8 high acuity care centers in 38 states within the United States and the District of Columbia. Amedisys, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

