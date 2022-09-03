The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Stock Position Reduced by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 498,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.90% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $61,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMG. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 159.4% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,177,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,610,000 after buying an additional 723,672 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 341.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 327,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,734,000 after purchasing an additional 253,258 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,942,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $795,708,000 after purchasing an additional 182,828 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,901,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 285.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 114,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,088,000 after purchasing an additional 84,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of SMG stock opened at $61.16 on Friday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1 year low of $60.82 and a 1 year high of $180.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.32 and its 200-day moving average is $100.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Dividend Announcement

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 36.80% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is -54.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SMG. Raymond James cut their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

(Get Rating)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

Featured Stories

