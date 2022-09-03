CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $236.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $232.00 to $236.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $241.22.

CRWD opened at $172.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -218.29 and a beta of 1.28. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $130.00 and a 12 month high of $298.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $11,827,154.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,456,393.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,626,927.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $11,827,154.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares in the company, valued at $158,456,393.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,782 shares of company stock worth $17,581,741 over the last three months. 6.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 440.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

