State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys 2,116 Shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.05% of AZZ worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZZ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 322,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,825,000 after buying an additional 42,479 shares during the last quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 146,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,101,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of AZZ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AZZ in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th.

AZZ Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZZ opened at $41.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.59. AZZ Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $58.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.16.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.37. AZZ had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $314.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AZZ Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZZ Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 18th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AZZ

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.49 per share, with a total value of $212,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,246,669.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc offers galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

