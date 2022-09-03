CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $225.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $241.22.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $172.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $130.00 and a 52 week high of $298.48. The company has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.29 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.10.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $1,437,906.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $1,889,786.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,718,486.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $1,437,906.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,782 shares of company stock valued at $17,581,741 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

