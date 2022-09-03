CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $230.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CRWD has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $257.00 to $234.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $241.22.

CRWD opened at $172.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.29 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.10. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $130.00 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $1,437,906.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,584 shares in the company, valued at $30,626,927.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,626,927.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $11,827,154.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,782 shares of company stock worth $17,581,741. 6.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in CrowdStrike by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in CrowdStrike by 440.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

