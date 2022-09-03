CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Raised to $230.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $257.00 to $234.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike to $220.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $241.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $172.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -218.29 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $130.00 and a 52 week high of $298.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.10.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $1,437,906.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $1,437,906.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $1,889,786.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,028 shares in the company, valued at $51,718,486.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,782 shares of company stock worth $17,581,741 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 440.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 2,233.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

