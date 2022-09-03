Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 191,474 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 821,369 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,474 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.12% of Vipshop worth $7,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vipshop by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 16,636 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the fourth quarter valued at about $577,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 920,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after buying an additional 19,318 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,857,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,801,000 after buying an additional 2,045,776 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VIPS shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.30 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.80 to $10.90 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.41.

Vipshop Trading Down 7.0 %

Shares of NYSE VIPS opened at $10.70 on Friday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $16.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average of $9.18.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $24.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.02 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 4.05%. Vipshop’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Vipshop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.