West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,375 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.09% of West Fraser Timber worth $7,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 684.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 218.8% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after acquiring an additional 36,100 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 26,312.7% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 60,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after acquiring an additional 60,256 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,748,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter worth approximately $1,114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WFG. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$157.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

NYSE WFG opened at $84.84 on Friday. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $71.35 and a twelve month high of $102.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.27.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $7.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.07 by ($0.48). West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 25.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 26.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.77%.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

