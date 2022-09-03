Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 33,807 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,807 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.10% of Macy’s worth $7,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Macy’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,052,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Macy’s by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 18,526 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Macy’s by 197.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 21,873 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Macy’s by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 327,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after buying an additional 157,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Macy’s by 430.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

M has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. OTR Global cut shares of Macy’s to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Macy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $1,354,444.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,043,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $1,354,444.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,043,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $49,989.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,711.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,026 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,856. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

M stock opened at $17.10 on Friday. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.85 and a 52 week high of $37.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.71.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 51.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.19%.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

