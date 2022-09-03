Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249,034 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,818 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $6,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RK Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 0.3% in the first quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 150,994 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 37,246 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 2.2% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 19,297 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,526 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,411 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.57% of the company’s stock.
Franklin Resources Stock Down 0.2 %
BEN stock opened at $25.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $38.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.20.
Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.52%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Resources
In other Franklin Resources news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $73,264.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $269,292.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Franklin Resources news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $73,264.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $269,292.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 56,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.32 per share, with a total value of $242,451.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 271,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,255.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,806,049 shares of company stock worth $33,623,107 and have sold 77,502 shares worth $2,216,491. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.88.
Franklin Resources Profile
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
