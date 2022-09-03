Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249,034 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,818 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $6,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RK Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 0.3% in the first quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 150,994 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 37,246 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 2.2% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 19,297 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,526 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,411 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Stock Down 0.2 %

BEN stock opened at $25.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $38.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.20.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Resources

In other Franklin Resources news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $73,264.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $269,292.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Franklin Resources news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $73,264.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $269,292.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 56,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.32 per share, with a total value of $242,451.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 271,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,255.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,806,049 shares of company stock worth $33,623,107 and have sold 77,502 shares worth $2,216,491. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

Franklin Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

