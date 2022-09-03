Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,710 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $6,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 15.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 151,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after buying an additional 20,430 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 48.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the first quarter worth $317,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 26.0% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 42,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 0.4% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,547,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. 54.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.43.

Insider Transactions at Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder 1978 Sicaf Sif S.A. – Gg St Gg sold 1,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $87,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,924,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,663,744. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder 1978 Sicaf Sif S.A. – Gg St Gg sold 1,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $87,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,924,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,663,744. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 30,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total transaction of $1,316,706.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 228,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,826,075.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 298,457 shares of company stock worth $12,738,068. 24.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RPRX stock opened at $42.07 on Friday. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52 week low of $34.86 and a 52 week high of $44.75. The company has a quick ratio of 19.22, a current ratio of 19.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.28.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.70%.

About Royalty Pharma

(Get Rating)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Stories

