Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $6.77 Million Stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,870 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in APA were worth $6,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in APA by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,493,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,210 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of APA by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,358,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,596,000 after purchasing an additional 80,497 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of APA by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,933,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,564,000 after purchasing an additional 414,886 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of APA by 565.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,473,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of APA during the 4th quarter worth about $2,007,000. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get APA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APA has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of APA from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of APA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of APA from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of APA from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.13.

APA Stock Up 2.3 %

APA stock opened at $38.80 on Friday. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $51.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 3.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.76.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37. APA had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 622.55%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. On average, analysts predict that APA Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

APA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.