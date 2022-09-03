AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Holdings Decreased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of AMERCO worth $6,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 711,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $424,830,000 after acquiring an additional 262,822 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in AMERCO by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 290,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $210,804,000 after buying an additional 17,746 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AMERCO by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 146,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,409,000 after buying an additional 28,046 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AMERCO by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,498,000 after buying an additional 4,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its stake in AMERCO by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 132,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,383,000 after buying an additional 40,019 shares during the last quarter.

Get AMERCO alerts:

AMERCO Price Performance

Shares of UHAL opened at $521.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $519.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $537.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 4.91. AMERCO has a 12 month low of $447.92 and a 12 month high of $769.90.

AMERCO Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded AMERCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

AMERCO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.