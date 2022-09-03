Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 20,726 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,323,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,726 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.08% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group worth $6,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TME. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 25.5% during the first quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC now owns 13,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 132.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 13,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 7,847 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 22.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $5.10 to $3.90 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

Shares of NYSE TME opened at $5.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.71. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $9.53.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

