Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $6.40 Million Stock Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,505 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $6,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 25,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 11,723 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $941,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 1st quarter worth about $904,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAP stock opened at $51.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.82. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $42.46 and a twelve month high of $60.12. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.82.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Redburn Partners upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

