Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,390 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $6,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 23,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CCEP shares. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €44.00 ($44.90) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.63.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Down 1.1 %

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

NYSE CCEP opened at $47.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.21. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.33 and a fifty-two week high of $61.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

