Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $6.22 Million Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.05% of Hasbro worth $6,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 44,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 21,571 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth $694,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 162,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,304,000 after purchasing an additional 62,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Hasbro from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Hasbro from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Hasbro from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Hasbro to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.82.

Hasbro Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of HAS opened at $78.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.00 and a 200 day moving average of $85.77. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.93 and a fifty-two week high of $105.73. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.27. Hasbro had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.16%.

Hasbro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.