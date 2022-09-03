Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $6.16 Million Stock Holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,628,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,475 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.32% of Genworth Financial worth $6,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 218,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 7,779 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,493,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,051,000 after purchasing an additional 12,414 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,203,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 6,079 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 792,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 47,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genworth Financial stock opened at $4.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.93. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $4.61.

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 4.73%.

In other Genworth Financial news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,839,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,318,406.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

