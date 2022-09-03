Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 1,257 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $5,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,100,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,305,000 after purchasing an additional 161,222 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,802,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,449,000 after acquiring an additional 189,954 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,530,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,223,000 after acquiring an additional 725,000 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $345,031,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,065,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,634,000 after acquiring an additional 319,849 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $143.46 on Friday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.28 and a 52 week high of $314.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.43, a P/E/G ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.84.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BURL. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Burlington Stores from $191.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com raised Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Burlington Stores to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.63.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

