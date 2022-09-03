Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,928 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in PTC were worth $6,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PTC. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PTC during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in PTC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in PTC during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in PTC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.59, for a total transaction of $122,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,868,606. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 100,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $11,662,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,070,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,390,689.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.59, for a total value of $122,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,868,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 365,206 shares of company stock worth $43,751,163 in the last ninety days. 10.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on PTC from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on PTC in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on PTC from $160.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on PTC from $156.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on PTC from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.56.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $115.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.20. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.55 and a fifty-two week high of $136.00. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.16.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $462.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.65 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 26.19%. PTC’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

