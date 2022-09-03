Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stock Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,742 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.05% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $5,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26,666.7% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the first quarter worth about $201,000. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XRAY opened at $31.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.91. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $31.57 and a one year high of $63.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

Several brokerages have commented on XRAY. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. William Blair lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.11.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

