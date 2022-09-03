Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $5.49 Million Stock Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,391 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in AerCap were worth $5,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AER. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in AerCap during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in AerCap by 276.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in AerCap during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in AerCap during the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in AerCap during the first quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

AerCap stock opened at $43.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of -13.76, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.09. AerCap Holdings has a 52 week low of $37.20 and a 52 week high of $71.38.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.46. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

AER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. HSBC cut their target price on AerCap from $69.50 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays cut their target price on AerCap from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AerCap has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

