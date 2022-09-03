Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 28,317 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 904,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,317 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $5,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,102,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546,729 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,360,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 509.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,011,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,343 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 14,191.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,371,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 610.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,310,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SIRI. Pivotal Research downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.55 to $7.10 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.60 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sirius XM

Sirius XM Trading Down 1.0 %

In other Sirius XM news, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 40,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $265,562.43. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,111,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,238,944.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Sirius XM news, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 40,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $265,562.43. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,111,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,238,944.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 1,081,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $7,115,414.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,198,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,365,926.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,530,437 shares of company stock worth $10,136,827 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIRI opened at $6.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.93. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.69 and a 1-year high of $6.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.29.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 40.89%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

About Sirius XM

(Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

