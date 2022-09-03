Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 1,634 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.05% of Globe Life worth $5,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GL. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in Globe Life by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,756,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,598,000 after buying an additional 630,881 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,400,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,237,000 after purchasing an additional 224,803 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 60,684.5% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 187,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,895,000 after purchasing an additional 187,515 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,679,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,861,000. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Globe Life news, insider Kenneth J. Matson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $2,588,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,726 shares in the company, valued at $3,285,227.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Globe Life news, insider Kenneth J. Matson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $2,588,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,726 shares in the company, valued at $3,285,227.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total value of $80,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,950 shares of company stock worth $5,476,207 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Globe Life from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Globe Life from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI raised Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Globe Life from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.86.

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $96.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.88. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.25 and a 1 year high of $108.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.19.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.03. Globe Life had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

