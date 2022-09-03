Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.15% of Duolingo worth $5,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Duolingo during the first quarter worth $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Duolingo by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Duolingo during the first quarter worth $57,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Duolingo during the first quarter worth $250,000. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DUOL. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Duolingo to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Duolingo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Duolingo from $95.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.56.

In other Duolingo news, Director Gillian Munson sold 786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total transaction of $70,700.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,467.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Duolingo news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 7,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.19, for a total transaction of $797,184.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,534,303.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Gillian Munson sold 786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total transaction of $70,700.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,467.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 143,747 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,868 over the last 90 days. 22.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DUOL opened at $92.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $204.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -43.59.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $88.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.71 million. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 24.06% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. Duolingo’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

