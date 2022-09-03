Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 167,460 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 63.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 167,460 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.10% of Stericycle worth $5,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Stericycle by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,075,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,358,000 after acquiring an additional 40,709 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,008,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,322,000 after acquiring an additional 43,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 10,522 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Stericycle Stock Performance

SRCL opened at $49.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.97, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.76 and its 200 day moving average is $50.97. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $72.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $679.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

SRCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.67.

Stericycle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.