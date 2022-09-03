Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Stock Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,531 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 30,647 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $5,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 638.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,310,729 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,987,000 after buying an additional 1,133,121 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $63,700,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $56,159,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,221,792 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $410,457,000 after purchasing an additional 325,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 750,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,550,000 after purchasing an additional 242,606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $82,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,895. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 2,142 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $342,848.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,796.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 531 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $82,305.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,873 shares of company stock worth $8,109,362 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $154.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.21, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.69. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $117.64 and a 52 week high of $169.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.87.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $204.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.69.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

