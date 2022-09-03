Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 16,946 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,777,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,946 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.30% of United Bankshares worth $62,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in United Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in United Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in United Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UBSI stock opened at $36.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.11. United Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $31.74 and a one year high of $40.85.

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 33.26%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

UBSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on United Bankshares from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

