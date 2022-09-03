State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $668,000 Stock Holdings in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,953 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.09% of SunCoke Energy worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in SunCoke Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 236,154 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in SunCoke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in SunCoke Energy by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 63,234 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,843 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in SunCoke Energy by 668.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in SunCoke Energy by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,768 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,969 shares in the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SXC opened at $6.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.72. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $9.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.80. The stock has a market cap of $540.37 million, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from SunCoke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SXC shares. TheStreet cut shares of SunCoke Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of SunCoke Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

