Andrew M. Cohn Buys 1,610 Shares of Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Stock

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) Director Andrew M. Cohn acquired 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.83 per share, for a total transaction of $22,266.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,067,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,598,365.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

GWRS stock opened at $13.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.58. Global Water Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.54 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.37, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $11.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Water Resources, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. This is a boost from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. Global Water Resources’s payout ratio is currently 131.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Silverhawk Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Water Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 7,412 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 685.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Global Water Resources during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Global Water Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 74,048 people in approximately 27,630 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

