Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Shares Bought by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) by 449.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,892 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,992 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,892 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,235 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,930 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,941 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TDS stock opened at $16.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.02. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.50.

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 2.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.76%.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

