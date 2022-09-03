Insider Selling: Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) EVP Sells $16,761.00 in Stock

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) EVP David Aichele sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $16,761.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,317 shares in the company, valued at $834,956.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
David Aichele also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 22nd, David Aichele sold 1,480 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total value of $6,837.60.
- On Monday, July 18th, David Aichele sold 2,313 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total value of $8,511.84.
Akoustis Technologies Price Performance
NASDAQ AKTS opened at $4.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.46. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $10.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.23 and its 200-day moving average is $4.79.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akoustis Technologies
Akoustis Technologies Company Profile
Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Akoustis Technologies (AKTS)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.