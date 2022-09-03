Insider Selling: Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) EVP Sells $16,761.00 in Stock

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) EVP David Aichele sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $16,761.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,317 shares in the company, valued at $834,956.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

David Aichele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 22nd, David Aichele sold 1,480 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total value of $6,837.60.

On Monday, July 18th, David Aichele sold 2,313 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total value of $8,511.84.

NASDAQ AKTS opened at $4.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.46. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $10.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.23 and its 200-day moving average is $4.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKTS. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,753,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,397,000 after purchasing an additional 608,886 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 690.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 447,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 390,975 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 954,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after acquiring an additional 326,440 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 297.6% in the 2nd quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 347,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 260,000 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 700,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. 52.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

