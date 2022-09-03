Jaimie Donovan Acquires 3,000 Shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Stock

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Rating) Director Jaimie Donovan acquired 3,000 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$24,800.

Dundee Precious Metals Price Performance

DPM opened at C$5.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. has a 12 month low of C$5.53 and a 12 month high of C$9.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.19. The stock has a market cap of C$1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.34.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The mining company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$171.67 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Dundee Precious Metals Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Dundee Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.50%.

DPM has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial raised Dundee Precious Metals from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Scotiabank cut their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. CIBC cut their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares raised Dundee Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$8.75 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.06.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

