Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) CEO Sells $21,110.32 in Stock

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) CEO Dipal Doshi sold 1,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $21,110.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,667,074.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Dipal Doshi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 31st, Dipal Doshi sold 171 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $2,052.00.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Dipal Doshi sold 2,000 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $24,000.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Dipal Doshi sold 4,000 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00.

Entrada Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of TRDA opened at $13.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $413.74 million and a PE ratio of -1.07. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entrada Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 60.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 8,276 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $987,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Entrada Therapeutics from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Entrada Therapeutics Company Profile

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead product candidate is ENTR-601-44, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1.

