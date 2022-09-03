Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) CEO Sells $21,110.32 in Stock

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) CEO Dipal Doshi sold 1,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $21,110.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,667,074.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Dipal Doshi also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 31st, Dipal Doshi sold 171 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $2,052.00.
- On Wednesday, July 27th, Dipal Doshi sold 2,000 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $24,000.00.
- On Monday, June 27th, Dipal Doshi sold 4,000 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00.
Entrada Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of TRDA opened at $13.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $413.74 million and a PE ratio of -1.07. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.79.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Entrada Therapeutics from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.
Entrada Therapeutics Company Profile
Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead product candidate is ENTR-601-44, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1.
