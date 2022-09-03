Zimi Limited (ASX:ZMM) Insider Purchases A$26,040.00 in Stock

Zimi Limited (ASX:ZMM – Get Rating) insider Simon Gerard bought 420,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$26,040.00 ($18,209.79).

Simon Gerard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 1st, Simon Gerard purchased 23,393 shares of Zimi stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.14 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$3,158.06 ($2,208.43).

On Monday, July 4th, Simon Gerard purchased 72,467 shares of Zimi stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.14 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$10,145.38 ($7,094.67).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26.

About Zimi

Zimi Limited provides Internet of Things based electrical products for homes and working spaces in Australia. The company offers dimmable light switches that enable the control to adjust light levels; multipurpose switches for switching lighting, appliances, and devices directly; fan and light controller switches; double power points that allow to monitor and manage energy use from individual points in house; cloud connects that manage home's energy use, as well as enable voice commands and monitors power use; and garage controllers to control garage doors.

