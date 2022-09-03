Pan Global Resources Inc. (CVE:PGZ) Director Patrick Charles Evans Purchases 50,000 Shares

Pan Global Resources Inc. (CVE:PGZ – Get Rating) Director Patrick Charles Evans acquired 50,000 shares of Pan Global Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.48 per share, with a total value of C$23,865.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,457,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,650,490.51.

Patrick Charles Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 19th, Patrick Charles Evans acquired 50,000 shares of Pan Global Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.49 per share, with a total value of C$24,510.00.

On Friday, July 15th, Patrick Charles Evans acquired 100,000 shares of Pan Global Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.43 per share, with a total value of C$42,900.00.

Shares of CVE PGZ opened at C$0.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.46 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 16.10 and a quick ratio of 16.03. The stock has a market cap of C$94.66 million and a PE ratio of -9.60. Pan Global Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.36 and a 1 year high of C$0.87.

Pan Global Resources ( CVE:PGZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 22nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Pan Global Resources Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Spain. It explores for lead, zinc, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Aguilas Project that includes 4 mineral exploration licenses covering 13,563 hectares, as well as additional mineral rights applications covering 2,803 hectares located in the provinces of Cordoba and Ciudad Real, Kingdom of Spain.

