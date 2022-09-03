Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Director Matthew Rizik Purchases 2,600 Shares

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Rizik purchased 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $21,632.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 326,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,168.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

On Wednesday, August 31st, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.92 per share, with a total value of $21,384.00.

On Friday, August 26th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.80 per share, with a total value of $21,120.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.27 per share, with a total value of $21,321.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.33 per share, with a total value of $21,459.00.

On Thursday, August 18th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.46 per share, with a total value of $21,966.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $22,132.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.61 per share, with a total value of $21,142.00.

On Friday, August 5th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $21,384.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.23 per share, with a total value of $21,483.00.

On Monday, August 1st, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $21,384.00.

Rocket Companies Price Performance

RKT stock opened at $7.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.10 and its 200-day moving average is $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 14.97 and a quick ratio of 14.97. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $18.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 1.85%. Rocket Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RKT. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rocket Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Rocket Companies by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Rocket Companies by 178.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Rocket Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Rocket Companies by 173.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RKT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, August 7th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Rocket Companies to $7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Argus cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Rocket Companies to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.42.

About Rocket Companies

(Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.