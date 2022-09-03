Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,744 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.20% of CMC Materials worth $63,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 502,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,327,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in CMC Materials by 16.0% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 392,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,736,000 after purchasing an additional 54,029 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its stake in CMC Materials by 24.0% in the first quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 383,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,157,000 after purchasing an additional 74,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CMC Materials by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in CMC Materials by 138.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 233,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,849,000 after purchasing an additional 135,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCMP stock opened at $173.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.22. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.19 and a 1 year high of $197.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CMC Materials in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.25.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

