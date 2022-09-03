Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 102.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126,452 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.91% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $64,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INSP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after acquiring an additional 13,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INSP opened at $185.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.56 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.98. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $142.74 and a one year high of $286.29.

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $91.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.10 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. Equities analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INSP. TheStreet lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.83.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

