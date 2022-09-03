Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 7,842 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 472,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,842 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.21% of Primerica worth $64,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank bought a new stake in Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Primerica by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Primerica by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Primerica in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Price Performance

PRI stock opened at $123.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.29. Primerica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.22 and a 1 year high of $179.51.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $668.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.24 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 12.12%. Primerica’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 11th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is 25.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $191,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,964.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.93, for a total value of $535,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,796,734.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $191,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,964.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on PRI shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Primerica from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.00.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

