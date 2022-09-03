BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,495,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 78,344 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.83% of BankUnited worth $65,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in BankUnited during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in BankUnited by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in BankUnited during the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in BankUnited during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BKU stock opened at $36.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. BankUnited, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.90 and a twelve month high of $46.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.84.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.08). BankUnited had a net margin of 32.13% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $238.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on BankUnited to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on BankUnited to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BankUnited from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on BankUnited to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Insider Activity at BankUnited

In related news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 7,415 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $306,981.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,973 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,282.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating).

