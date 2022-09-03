Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 917,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,599 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.80% of XPO Logistics worth $66,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XPO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after buying an additional 5,702 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 216.0% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at $352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

XPO has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet lowered XPO Logistics from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, XPO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.11.

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 6,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $323,938.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,461,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,474,203.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold 5,117,500 shares of company stock worth $282,215,408 in the last ninety days. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XPO opened at $52.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.20. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.09 and a 12-month high of $89.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.06.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.32. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

