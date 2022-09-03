Greif (NYSE:GEF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

GEF has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Greif from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Greif from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $71.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Greif from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Greif has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Shares of GEF stock opened at $67.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.92. Greif has a 52 week low of $53.65 and a 52 week high of $72.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.92.

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.35. Greif had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 28.42%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Greif will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.19%.

In other Greif news, Director Mark A. Emkes sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $374,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Emkes sold 6,000 shares of Greif stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 3,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $227,943.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,307,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,600,473.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,581 shares of company stock worth $3,620,288 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in Greif by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Greif during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Greif by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 133,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,694,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

