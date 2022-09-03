Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Stock Position Increased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 897,782 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,364 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.54% of Logitech International worth $66,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LOGI. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in Logitech International in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Logitech International by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Logitech International by 2,030.3% during the 1st quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Finally, Leo H. Evart Inc. acquired a new position in Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on LOGI. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Logitech International from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Logitech International from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Logitech International from CHF 84 to CHF 68 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Logitech International from CHF 72 to CHF 66 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Logitech International Price Performance

Logitech International Increases Dividend

Logitech International stock opened at $48.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.41. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.96. Logitech International S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $48.42 and a fifty-two week high of $104.28.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.9742 dividend. This is an increase from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.95. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.

Logitech International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.