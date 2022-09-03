HC Wainwright Increases Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Price Target to $7.25

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by HC Wainwright from $7.10 to $7.25 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 75.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on UEC. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

UEC opened at $4.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -414.00 and a beta of 2.13. Uranium Energy has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $6.60.

Uranium Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:UEC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.10 million. Research analysts predict that Uranium Energy will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Uranium Energy by 5.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 140,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 284,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 93,841 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 120,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,140,000. Institutional investors own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

