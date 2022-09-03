Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $67.64 Million Stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,276,786 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,035 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.08% of Matador Resources worth $67,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTDR. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the first quarter worth $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $58.37 on Friday. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $27.60 and a 12 month high of $67.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.12 and its 200 day moving average is $53.30.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The energy company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.31. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 40.86%. The company had revenue of $943.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 4.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.56.

Matador Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.