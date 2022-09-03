GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 63.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,855 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,553 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $4,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 1,340.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 179.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. 96.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GDDY shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.75.

In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 9,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $682,951.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,934,607. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $49,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,856. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 9,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $682,951.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,934,607. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,731 shares of company stock worth $1,415,295. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $75.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 0.95. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.81 and a 1-year high of $88.32.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 147.44%. On average, research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

